Olympics 2024 Day 11 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh, Indian hockey team in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 11: It is a big day for India. Reigning Olympic gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the biggest gold medal hope for India at the Paris Olympics 2024, will be in action in the qualification round along with Kishore Kumar Jena.

In hockey, the Indian men's team are on the cusp of glory as they are just a win away of reaching the final. Germany are their opponents in the semifinals.

Kiran Pahal, India's hope in women's 400m, will look to make use of her second chance at the Games when she competes in Heat 1 of repechage round.

Vinesh Phogat, the renowned Indian wrestler, will look to seal her place in the quarterfinals when she takes on Japan's Yui Susaki.

After the women's team qualified for the quarterfinals, the Indian men's TT team will have their task cut out as they have been pitted against mighty China in Round of 16 today.

