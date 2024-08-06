Olympics
Olympics 2024 Day 11 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh, Indian hockey team in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performance on August 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 11: It is a big day for India. Reigning Olympic gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the biggest gold medal hope for India at the Paris Olympics 2024, will be in action in the qualification round along with Kishore Kumar Jena.
In hockey, the Indian men's team are on the cusp of glory as they are just a win away of reaching the final. Germany are their opponents in the semifinals.
Kiran Pahal, India's hope in women's 400m, will look to make use of her second chance at the Games when she competes in Heat 1 of repechage round.
Vinesh Phogat, the renowned Indian wrestler, will look to seal her place in the quarterfinals when she takes on Japan's Yui Susaki.
After the women's team qualified for the quarterfinals, the Indian men's TT team will have their task cut out as they have been pitted against mighty China in Round of 16 today.
- 6 Aug 2024 5:44 AM GMT
Schedule for the Indian Contingent on Day 11
Table Tennis
The Indian men's table tennis team will be in action at 1:30 PM against the top-seed China in the round of 16s.
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will begin their campaign in the Javelin qualifiers, and Kiran Pahal to race in the repechages of 400m.
Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat to take on the reigning world champion Yui Susaki in the rounds of 16. quarters and semis today, subject to her qualification further.
Hockey
The Indian hockey team will step foot on the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, to qualify for an Olympic final after 44 years. India faces Germany today in the semi-finals at 10:30 PM IST.
Read about the detailed schedule here.
- 6 Aug 2024 5:07 AM GMT
