Olympics 2024 Hockey semis LIVE: Spirited India take on Germany- Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympics Games Paris 2024 Hockey semi-final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will take on the World Champions Germany in the semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is a rematch of the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where India won 5-4 to clinch a historic medal.

However, this German team is different with a new set of players and confidence of being the World Champions. Can India created another piece of history today?

