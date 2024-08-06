Hockey
Olympics 2024 Hockey semis LIVE: Spirited India take on Germany- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semi-final of the Olympics 2024 between Indian men's hockey team and Germany.
Olympics Games Paris 2024 Hockey semi-final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will take on the World Champions Germany in the semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This is a rematch of the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where India won 5-4 to clinch a historic medal.
However, this German team is different with a new set of players and confidence of being the World Champions. Can India created another piece of history today?
Follow live updates here.
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2024 5:08 PM GMT
6' Loud cheers for India!
Loud cheers for India as they go on full attacking mode.
- 6 Aug 2024 5:04 PM GMT
2' penalty corner for India!
India is off to a stunning start as they earn a penalty corner. However, it does not end up in a goal, but leads to another penalty corner.
- 6 Aug 2024 5:01 PM GMT
Quarter 1: 0-0
India with the first move into the German box...
- 6 Aug 2024 5:00 PM GMT
9th meeting between these two squads at the Olympics!
4 wins for Gemany, 2 wins for India and 2 draws.
- 6 Aug 2024 4:59 PM GMT
This will be an epic rematch...
Remember, this is a rematch of the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where India won 5-4 to clinch a historic medal.
- 6 Aug 2024 4:56 PM GMT
Its time now for the anthems!
The German national anthem plays out first.