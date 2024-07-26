Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Olympics

Olympics 2024 - LIVE: Shooting pre-event training action from Paris: Blogs, Updates

Its the 26th of July! Follow all the live scores, updates, and commentary from the Olympics in Paris.

Olympics 2024 - LIVE: Shooting pre-event training action from Paris: Blogs, Updates
X

The Indian 10m air rife and air pistol team will do a pre-event training today. (Photo credit: Sportstar)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 July 2024 8:23 AM GMT

It's the 26th of July and the Indian 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol shooters will see training action today.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to be held later tonight IST where Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, will serve as India’s flagbearers.

Stay tuned!, we will be bringing all the live updates from the action happening in Paris.

Catch all the LIVE action here:

Live Updates

2024-07-26 06:42:10
OlympicsParis OlympicsShootingManu BhakerSandeep SinghElavenil Valarivan
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X