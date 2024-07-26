Olympics
Olympics 2024 - LIVE: Shooting pre-event training action from Paris: Blogs, Updates
Its the 26th of July! Follow all the live scores, updates, and commentary from the Olympics in Paris.
It's the 26th of July and the Indian 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol shooters will see training action today.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to be held later tonight IST where Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, will serve as India’s flagbearers.
Stay tuned!, we will be bringing all the live updates from the action happening in Paris.
Catch all the LIVE action here:
- 26 July 2024 7:38 AM GMT
A victory of mind and matter!
The Games haven’t even begun, but this may well be a defining image of this edition of Olympics.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 24, 2024
Unyielding hope and courage.
Kevin Piette, a paraplegic, carrying the Olympic Flame with the aid of an exoskeleton. Technology at its triumphant best.pic.twitter.com/Bo9IK3DZ1g
- 26 July 2024 6:55 AM GMT
An athlete's POV on the river!
Later tonight, when the athletes hop aboard their boats for the opening ceremony, here's what they'll see as they wave to the hundreds on the banks.
POV: You're an athlete during opening ceremony#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony @Olympics— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 25, 2024
📹 Paris 2024 pic.twitter.com/iZRGk7htlc
- 26 July 2024 6:53 AM GMT
Recognize this lady?
Nadia Comaneci still is the only gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympics!
Red carpet arrival #PARIS2024 dinner #Louvre pic.twitter.com/oBFD9fhMU7— Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) July 25, 2024
- 26 July 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Celine Dion's in Paris!
The singer received a huge reception in Paris last night.
La folie Céline Dion s’empare de Paris 😍 Scène hors du temps devant le Royal Monceau ! #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/lvWCy62PNJ— Paris Match (@ParisMatch) July 25, 2024
- 26 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT
BTS alert!
For all you fans, BTS' Jin was a torch bearer.
Oh hey there. 👋— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 25, 2024
Popping into your timeline to let you know it's officially 24 hours to go to the #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony #BTSJin | #Jin | #BTS | #방탄소년단 | @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/F6m223xagW
- 26 July 2024 6:43 AM GMT
Hello and a warm welcome from Paris!
Paris et la Seine s'éveillent...— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024
Une journée historique nous attend 🇫🇷
📸 #Paris2024 - @Chrlyg / @flora_metayer pic.twitter.com/nVxy8dug4m