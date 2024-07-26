Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Olympics
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE: 78 Indian athletes to participate- Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the updates from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE: 78 Indian athletes led by flagbearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For the first time, the ceremony will not be held in a stadium instead it will be done at Seine River.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-07-26 14:28:10
- 26 July 2024 3:33 PM GMT
Team India is ready for the Opening Ceremony!
Rocking the traditional attire‼️— Khel Now (@KhelNow) July 26, 2024
Team India 🇮🇳 is ready for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Paris Olympics opening ceremony😍
📸: X/@WeAreTeamIndia#Olympics #OlympicGames #Olympics2024 #Olympic #Paris2024 #Paris #ParisOlympics2024 #ParisOlympics #paris2024olympics #India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tFPcDGApyH
- 26 July 2024 2:54 PM GMT
Blast from the past!
A look back at how the past opening ceremonies went as we count the minutes to the Paris 2024 ceremony to begin!
Next Story