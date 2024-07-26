Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Olympics

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE: 78 Indian athletes to participate- Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the updates from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE: 78 Indian athletes to participate- Updates, Blog
X

For the first time, the world will witness an Olympic opening ceremony not held in a stadium. (Picture credits: Reuters)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 July 2024 3:33 PM GMT

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE: 78 Indian athletes led by flagbearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the first time, the ceremony will not be held in a stadium instead it will be done at Seine River.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-07-26 14:28:10
Paris OlympicsOlympicsIndian Sports
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X