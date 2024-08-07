Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 8, Schedule, timings

India had a very disappointing day 12 at the Paris Olympics, starting with the heartbreaking news that wrestler Vinesh Phogat got disqualified because she had 100g more than the required body weight during the weigh-in ceremony on Wednesday.

This resulted in a loss of the medal for India, which was then followed up by another despair when India's biggest medal favorite in wrestling, Antim Panghal suffered a first-round defeat to the Turkish wrestler.

However, the excitement is not going to settle down as Indian star boy Neeraj Chopra will try to bring back the happiness when he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event tomorrow.

Another exciting event for tomorrow is the men's hockey team bronze medal match against Spain.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Women's 100m Hurdles Round-1 - Jyothi Yarraji - 2:05 PM

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra - 11:55 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-2 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Men's Hockey bronze medal match - India Vs Spain - 5:30 PM IST

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM - Aman Sehrawat

Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM - Anshu Malik

Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 4:20 PM*

Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 4:20 PM*

Men's Freestyle 57kg semifinals - 9:45 PM*

Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 10:35 PM*

*Subject to qualification

