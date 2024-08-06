Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 7, Schedule, timings

Indian star boy Neeraj Chopra returned to the field and brought happiness to the faces of sad Indian fans. He topped the qualification round of the Paris Olympics in the men's javelin throw event.

On the other hand, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat stunned the whole wrestling world by upsetting four-time reigning world champion, Yui Susaki of Japan and progressed to the semifinal of women's wrestling 50 kg.

The action resumes tomorrow with the medal matches of Vinesh Phogat in wrestling, Avinash Sable in athletics, and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 7 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed - Priyanka Goswami, Suraj Panwar - 11:00 AM

Men's High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Kushare - 1:35 PM

Women's 100m Hurdles Round-1 - Jyothi Yarraji - 1:45 PM

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A - Annu Rani - 1:55 PM

Men's Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel - 10:45 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable - 1:13 AM (8th August)



Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-1 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Team Round of 8 - India Vs Germany - 1:30 PM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 - 3:30 PM - Antim Panghal

Women's Freestyle 53kg Quarters - 4:20 PM

Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinals - 10:35 PM

Women's Freestyle 50kg Medal Matches - 12:20 AM - (8th August) - Vinesh Phogat

Weightlifting

Women's 49 Kg - Mirabai Chanu - 11:00 PM

