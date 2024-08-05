Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 6, Schedule, timings

The Indian Paris Olympics campaign had another tough outing as India missed out on two close medal opportunities on Monday.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost his bronze medal match in the men's singles category.

On the other hand, the Indian mixed skeet team scripted history by qualifying for the medal match for the first time but finished in a heartbreaking fourth, losing very closely to the Chinese team in the bronze medal match.

However, the long wait of Indian fans is about to be over as the reigning Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, will show his first glimpse of the title defense tomorrow in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will sight for history, when they take on Germany in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 6 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A - Kishore Jena - 1:50 PM

Women's 400m Repechage - Kiran Pahal - 2:50 PM IST

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B - Neeraj Chopra - 3:20 PM

Hockey

Indian Men's Team Semifinals - India Vs Germany - 5:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Team Round of 16 - India Vs Romania - 1:30 PM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage - 2:30 PM - Nisha Dahiya

Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM - Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50kg Quarters - 4:20 PM

Women’s 68 kg Semifinals - 10:35 PM

Women's Freestyle 68kg Medal Matches - 12:20 AM - (7th August)

