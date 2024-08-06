Olympics 2024: Lakshya's heartbreak, Nisha's agony, and other highlights from Day 10

The tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics turned out to be another tough day for the Indian fans as Lakshya Sen lost the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia resulting in a heartbreaking fourth-place finish for him in men's singles.

Apart from Lakshya, the other fourth-place finish came in mixed team skeet shooting as Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan lost to Chinese pair of Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu by one point.

Here are all the highlights from the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Badminton:

Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking loss in the bronze medal match after he lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia despite leading in the first game.

Lakshya started brilliantly in the first game and won 21-13 but Lee Zii Jia clawed his way back in the second game and won it 21-16.

In the final game, Lakshya began struggling with a bruised right elbow and needed multiple time-outs. With his rhythm disrupted, the Lakshya succumbed 11-21 to the Malaysian.



Shooting:

On the shooting range on Monday, the Indian mixed skeet team of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka sprang a huge surprise when they emerged from the qualification round in the 4th position, which took them to a bronze medal shoot-off against China.

Maheshwari was the star of the qualification round, shooting 74/75, while Anant Jeet hit a 72/75.

After six intense rounds of shootouts, the Chinese pair of Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu amassed 44 points while the Indian pair totaled 43 points.

Athletics:

At the Stade de France, the venue of the track and field events, Avinash Sable, running the Men's 3000m Steeplechase finished 5th in his heats with a time of 8:15.43s and qualified for the finals.

In Women’s 400m Round 1, Kiran Pahal finished 7th in her heats with a timing of 52:51s. She will now run her repechage round on Tuesday.

Table Tennis:

Indian women's table tennis team started their campaign with a close win against Romania.

The Indian team of Archana Kamanth, Sreeja Akula, and Manika Batra won 3-2 and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath began with a doubles win after which Manika Batra won her match as well to put India 2-0 ahead.

Thereafter, Sreeja Akula was beaten by Elizabetta Samara 2-3, after which Archana Kamath also suffered a 1-3 loss to Bernadette Szőcs.

With the tie level at 2-2, Manika Batra stepped up and beat Adina Diaconu 3-0 to hand India a 3-2 victory.

Wrestling:

Nisha Dahiya suffered another heartbreak in the women's 68kg category when she lost to North Korean wrestler Pak Sol Gum in the quarter-finals.

Despite leading 8-1, Nisha suffered an injury in the second round of her bout and couldn't play. The North Korean took advantage of the same and won nine points to emerge as the winner.

But technically, Nisha is still in the tournament. If Pak reaches the final, Nisha will have a chance via repechage rounds.

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

Olympics 2024: For the complete schedule of all the Indian athletes, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the names of Indians who have qualified for the Olympics, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the latest medal tally, click here.