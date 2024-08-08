Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 9, Schedule, timings

The long wait for a precious medal at the Paris Olympics for India is now over as the Indian men's hockey team scripted history by winning the bronze medal, beating Spain 2-1 on Thursday.

On the other hand, Aman Sehrawat pulled off a big upset in the men's 57 Kg wrestling event and qualified for the semifinals. However, he lost his semifinal bout to a Japanese wrestler and now will play for the bronze medal tomorrow.

The Paris Olympics is in its last phase which means that the action is about to slow down in the next couple of days with just a few events to take place on Friday.

Indian men's and women's 4*400m relay teams will be in action tomorrow at the qualifying round whereas Aman Sehrawat will fight for a bronze medal in wrestling.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 9 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Women's 4*400 relay team Round-1 - 2:10 PM

Men's 4*400 relay team Round-1 - 2:35 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-3 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage - 2:30 PM* - Anshu Malik

Men's Freestyle 57kg Medal matches - 10:35 PM* - Aman Sehrawat

Women's Freestyle 57kg Medal matches - 11:35 PM*

*Subject to qualification

