Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 5, Schedule, timings

Indian men's hockey team created history on Sunday by reaching the semis for a consecutive Olympic Games as they knocked out Great Britain in the quarterfinals after a high-intensity match, decided on the shoot-off.

On the other hand, India's boxing campaign is over as Lovlina Borgohain suffered a quarterfinal exit in the women's 75 Kg category whereas Lakshya Sen conceded a defeat in the semifinals of men's singles badminton.

The action will now continue tomorrow with the bronze medal match of Lakshya Sen in men's singles badminton whereas Avinash Sable will open his campaign in men's steeplechase.



Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 5 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Women's 400m Round-1 - Kiran Pahal - 3:25 PM IST

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round-1 - Avinash Sable - 10:34 PM

Badminton

Men's Singles Bronze Medal match - Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Lee Zii Jia (MAS) - 6:00 PM IST

Sailing

Women's Dinghy Race (9,10) - 3:45 PM

Men's Dinghy Race (9,10) - 6:10 PM

Shooting

Mixed Team Skeet Qualifications - 12:30 PM

Mixed Team Skeet Medal Matches - 6:25 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Team Round of 16 - India Vs Romania - 1:30 PM IST

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 68kg Round of 16 - 6:30 PM - Nisha Dahiya

Women's Freestyle 68kg Quarters - 7:50 PM

Women’s 68 kg Semifinals - 1:10 AM (6th)

