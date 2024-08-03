Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 4, Schedule, timings

India had a disappointing day eight at the Paris Olympics as the top Indian shooter Manu Bhaker just fell short of her third medal at these Olympics, finishing in fourth place in women's 25m pistol.

On the other hand, India's archery campaign is over as Deepika Kumari suffered yet another quarterfinal exit in the women's recurve individual category.

However, the action will continue tomorrow with the men's hockey team quarterfinal and the very important semifinal clash for Lakshya Sen in men's singles badminton.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4 (all times are in IST):

Athletics

Men's Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin - 2:30 PM

Badminton

Men's Singles Semifinals - Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen - 3:30 PM IST

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain (IND) Vs Li Qian (CHN) - Quarters - 3:02 PM IST

Golf

Men's Individual Round 4 - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Men's Quarterfinal - India Vs Great Britain - 1:30 PM

Sailing

Women's Dinghy Race (7,8) - 3:35 PM

Men's Dinghy Race (7,8) - 6:05 PM

Shooting

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification stage -1 - 12:30 PM

Women's Skeet Qualifications Day 2 - 12:30 PM

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification stage -2 - 4:30 PM

Women's Skeet Final - 7:00 PM

