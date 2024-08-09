Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 10, Schedule, timings

Indian athletics action at the Paris Olympics is over as Indian athletes failed to qualify for the finals of the last two athletics events on Friday. Indian men's and women's teams got an early exit in Round 1.

On the other hand, both Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok had a poor third day as both fell outside the top 30.

The final event for India will commence on the penultimate day of the Paris Olympics as wrestler Reetka will hit the ground in the round of 16 women's 76 kg freestyle category.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 10 (all times are in IST):

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-4 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 76kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM

Women's Freestyle 76kg Round of 8 - 4:20 PM*

Women's Freestyle 76kg Round of 4 - 10:25 PM*

*Subject to qualification

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

Olympics 2024: For the complete schedule of all the Indian athletes, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the names of Indians who have qualified for the Olympics, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the latest medal tally, click here.