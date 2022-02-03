Indian envoy to boycott Opening and Closing ceremony at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The Indian envoy announced that the country will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This comes after, Chinese commander Qi Fabao of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), was made the torchbearer during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on Wednesday.

The Indian envoy at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will not attend the opening or closing ceremony after China made a soldier who fought against the Indian Army in Galwan one of the torchbearers.



It has also emerged that Prasar Bharati will not be telecasting the ceremonies either!

Qi Fabao had sustained a head injury while fighting with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley border skirmish.



According to ANI, the Indian envoy feel it is regrettable that China has chosen to politicize the Olympics. "India has taken up the issue with the Chinese side," says MEA on torture of Arunachal Pradesh boy by Chinese PLA.

The Chinese PLA had handed over the young Arunachal Pradesh boy to the Indian Army at Wacha Damai on January 27.

On February 4, the Olympic flame, after being relayed by about 1,200 torchbearers, will light the main cauldron at the National Stadium, in an exciting moment that will mark the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.