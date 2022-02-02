Galwan Valley border clash soldier becomes torchbearer at Beijing Winter Olympics.

A Chinese commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Qi Fabao, who sustained a head injury while fighting with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley border skirmish, became a torchbearer during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on Wednesday.

Fabao, who is the regimental commander from PLA's Xinjiang military command suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020 - he took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park on Wednesday.

Chinese PLA Commander, Qi Fabao who was badly thrashed and captured in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army is torch bearer of Beijing Winter Olympics beginning from 4th Feb. pic.twitter.com/ABQzEbrGgy — Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) February 2, 2022

Over 1,200 torchbearers for the Winter Olympic Games and about 600 torchbearers for the Paralympic Games, between the ages of 14 and 81 have taken part in the inauguration of the showpiece event.



Themed "Let us meet at the rendezvous of ice and snow; let us run towards a shared, brighter future", the Olympic torch relay will be hosted from February 2 to 4, across the three competition zones, including 11 enclosed areas outside of the closed-loop and one standalone area inside the closed-loop.



On February 4, the Olympic flame, after being relayed by about 1,200 torchbearers, will light the main cauldron at the National Stadium, in an exciting moment that will mark the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.