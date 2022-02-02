Olympics
Galwan Valley border clash soldier becomes torchbearer at Beijing Winter Olympics.
Chinese commander who fought against India in the Galwan Valley was one of the torchbearers during Beijing Winter Olympics.
A Chinese commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Qi Fabao, who sustained a head injury while fighting with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley border skirmish, became a torchbearer during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on Wednesday.
Fabao, who is the regimental commander from PLA's Xinjiang military command suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020 - he took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park on Wednesday.
Over 1,200 torchbearers for the Winter Olympic Games and about 600 torchbearers for the Paralympic Games, between the ages of 14 and 81 have taken part in the inauguration of the showpiece event.
On February 4, the Olympic flame, after being relayed by about 1,200 torchbearers, will light the main cauldron at the National Stadium, in an exciting moment that will mark the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.