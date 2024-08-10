Olympics 2024:First wrestling medal at Paris, and other highlights from Day 14

The Indian sports fans had a moment of joy for the second consecutive day of the 2024 Paris Olympics as Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling category to give India its first wrestling medal in Paris.

Here is how the Indian athletes fared on the 13th Day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Athletics:

India's athletics campaign at the Paris Olympics has ended, with the exits of men's and women's 4x400m relay teams. The Indian men's team finished tenth, whereas the Indian women's team finished fifteenth in the first round and failed to qualify for the finals.

Indian men's team finished the relay event in 3:00.58 seconds, finishing fifth in their heats while the women's team managed an eighth-place finish in their heats, finishing their race in 3:32.51 seconds.

Wrestling:

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the first medal for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Paris Olympics. He won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57 kg category in the men's freestyle category.

Aman was up against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico and he came flying off the blocks by racking up 6 points in the first period. In the second period, Aman came out all guns blazing, and with the score line reading 13-5, Aman Clinches bronze medal.

Aman's medal-winning performance show meant India's tradition of winning wrestling medals at the Olympics will stay intact. India now has five bronze medals and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Golf:

In women’s golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar were in action in the 3rd round on Friday. But the round turned out to be disastrous for both the golfers.

Aditi Ashok dropped 26 positions to finish the day tied 40th and Diksha Dagar dropped 28 positions to tied 42nd. They will now come out for the final round on Saturday and look to finish on a high.

