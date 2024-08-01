Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale in final, Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Nikhat in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

2024 Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, Swapnil Kusale of India will look to extend India's medal tally on Thursday.

Badminton players are up for big clashes, with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy going to play their pre-quarterfinal matches. On the other hand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face off against familiar foes Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will look to seal her place in the women's 50kg quarterfinals, as the Indian men's hockey team face Belgium in a Pool B game.

In archery, Pravin Jadhav will play in the Round of 64, while Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will open the campaign in sailing.

Meanwhile, Indian athletes will begin their campaign today, with prominent racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh competing in the women's and women's 20m race walk events.

Catch live updates: