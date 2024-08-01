Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Satwik- Chirag in action- Updates, Blog, Score
Today's Badminton at the Paris Olympics features Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in doubles, Lakshya Sen vs. Prannoy, and later, P V Sindhu. Get live updates.
Today's Badminton at the Paris Olympics features Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in doubles at 4:30 PM.
Lakshya Sen vs. Prannoy at 5:40 PM, and later, P V Sindhu at 10:00 PM.
Get live updates:
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Satwik- Chirag takes the lead!
India now leads 6-5 after a brilliant play.
- 1 Aug 2024 11:06 AM GMT
Very close first game!
Malaysia leads 4-3, but Satwik Chirag has been very aggressive in attack till now.
- 1 Aug 2024 11:04 AM GMT
Game 1!
Aaron serves and Satwik recieves, and we are already 1-0 up.
- 1 Aug 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Know your opponent!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the doubles quarterfinals.
The head to head is 8-3 in favor of the Malaysians, but the Indian duo have won all three previous meetings and come into this game with a lot of momentum.
- 1 Aug 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Welcome to our live blog for today's Badminton action at the Paris Olympics!
Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates, starting with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in doubles at 4:30 PM, followed by Lakshya Sen vs. Prannoy at 5:40 PM, and concluding with P V Sindhu at 10:00 PM.