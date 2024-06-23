'Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education is a landmark for Indian sports,' says PT Usha

The Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education was inaugurated on Sunday at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The event marked a significant milestone for the Indian sports community, with the center set to become a pivotal hub for knowledge, innovation, and performance enhancement.

Indian Olympic Association President and legendary sprinter PT Usha, speaking at the inauguration, highlighted the center's role in transforming the Indian sports landscape.

She emphasized that the launch of this center represents a major stride toward achieving excellence in sports and Olympic participation.

The Bharat Centre for Olympic Research and Education is now inaugurated!

Honored to have PT Usha and Ajay Patel lead the ceremony.

🏅 A monumental day for Rashtriya Raksha University! 📚

A new era of sports excellence begins today.

Unveiling opportunities for future champions. pic.twitter.com/Q2S3A3SD74 — Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) (@RakshaUni) June 23, 2024

"The establishment of this center is a momentous occasion that underscores our dedication to sports excellence," Usha said at the RRU campus in Lavad. She explained that the center would function as a repository of critical knowledge, containing invaluable data on Olympics history, training methodologies, sports science, and athlete development.



Usha, also a Rajya Sabha MP, stressed the importance of collaboration and innovation in fostering a robust sports culture.

"By working together, sharing knowledge, and embracing innovative practices, we can nurture talent from the grassroots to the elite level. It is crucial to continue supporting and inspiring our athletes, providing them with the necessary resources and encouragement to achieve greatness," she added.

The center is envisioned as a beacon of hope and aspiration for athletes aspiring to represent India on the global stage. Drawing from her extensive experience in athletics, Usha underscored the importance of rigorous research and continuous learning.

The Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education is expected to play a crucial role in advancing India's sporting capabilities, making significant contributions to athlete development and sports science.