RRU to inaugurate the Bharat Centre for Olympic Research and Education

Rashtriya Raksha University is set to inaugurate the Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education (B-CORE) on the 23rd of June i.e. The Olympics Day.

The centre will be the world’s 71st and India’s and South Asia’s first premier facility of its kind.



B-CORE has received official recognition from the International Olympic Committee(IOC) with the endorsement of the Indian Olympic Association(IOA).



The B-CORE at Rashtriya Raksha University will serve as a hub for research-based knowledge to scholars, professionals, sports personnel, coaches, and enthusiasts with a focus on promoting Olympic ideals and Olympism within the country.



The centre is set to offer a variety of resources and information to support academic pursuits, professional development, and sport management skills.

Only 2 days left until the grand opening of the Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education at Rashtriya Raksha University! Join us on June 23rd, 2024, with special guest Shri Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association. pic.twitter.com/saNZfhgVFM — Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) (@RakshaUni) June 21, 2024

"We are proud to host the Olympics study centre. This is the 71st such Centre globally and the first in India. Remember India plans to host mega sporting events and having such a centre supplements the efforts of the organiser" said Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU.



India is already planning to bid for the 2036 Olympics, and the Centre for Olympic Research and Education will play a crucial role in supporting this effort by conducting research, developing educational programs, and promoting Olympic values to ensure a successful bid and hosting experience.

Rashtriya Raksha University

It’s a one-of-a-kind university of national importance, primarily dedicated to national security and policing in India. It aims to strengthen the security framework of the nation by offering specialized courses and fostering expertise in various aspects of national security.