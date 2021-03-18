"What Ritika Phogat did was a mistake" — Bajrang Punia

In a tragic incident surrounding Indian sports, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat —the maternal sister of the Geeta and Babita Phogat died by suicide yesterday after losing a local wrestling match by one point.



Ritika's brother-in-law and Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia expressed his disappointment at her death and said that an athlete should learn to handle defeats and the step Ritika took was wrong.

"No athlete should get depressed. No athlete should take such a big step. I think the step she took, it's a mistake. Because winning and losing are part and parcel of sports. If you're an athlete, you have to accept this. You win some, you lose some. She was still very young, what she did is a mistake," Punia said to The Bridge.

Punia maintained that Ritika was alway supported by her family for everything she wanted to do.

"See, I am sure her family did everything they could, didn't leave any stones unturned. They supported her throughout, whether it was her training or anything else," he said.

He further reiterated the need to speak about whatever is going on in one's head. It is impossible to know what someone is going through mentally even if you live with them.



"I can't say what you are going through even if I am living with you. You have to say what you are feeling inside, what is going on in your head."