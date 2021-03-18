News
"What Ritika Phogat did was a mistake" — Bajrang Punia
Speaking of the death of his sister-in-law Ritika Phogat by suicide, Bajrang Punia said that what the 17-year-old did was a mistake.
In a tragic incident surrounding Indian sports, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat —the maternal sister of the Geeta and Babita Phogat died by suicide yesterday after losing a local wrestling match by one point.
Ritika's brother-in-law and Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia expressed his disappointment at her death and said that an athlete should learn to handle defeats and the step Ritika took was wrong.
"No athlete should get depressed. No athlete should take such a big step. I think the step she took, it's a mistake. Because winning and losing are part and parcel of sports. If you're an athlete, you have to accept this. You win some, you lose some. She was still very young, what she did is a mistake," Punia said to The Bridge.
Punia maintained that Ritika was alway supported by her family for everything she wanted to do.
"See, I am sure her family did everything they could, didn't leave any stones unturned. They supported her throughout, whether it was her training or anything else," he said.
He further reiterated the need to speak about whatever is going on in one's head. It is impossible to know what someone is going through mentally even if you live with them.
"I can't say what you are going through even if I am living with you. You have to say what you are feeling inside, what is going on in your head."
According to the reports in various media portals, Ritika took part in the sub-junior and junior state tournament held at the Lohagarh Stadium between 12 to 14 March. In the final played on the last day of the tournament Ritika lost by a single point and unable to handle the disappointment she hanged herself to death around 11 PM yesterday.
Having received his first does of Covid-19 vaccine, Punia maintained that he wants to focus on his game and not get distracted by what was being written about him and has hence taken a social media detox.
"I wanted to stay away from distraction and did not wish to see what people are thinking or writing about me in social media. I just want to focus on my game and do my best in Tokyo."
When asked about who he finds to be his toughest competition, Punia replied that he will not any single one as tough competition as everyone playing at the highest level is extremely good.
"There are many good wrestlers in the world at the moment. I do not think of any single one as a tough competitor. All of them are playing at this level because they are the best in what they do. It is not okay to take anyone lightly," he concluded.