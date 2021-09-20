John Cena reacts to Arshad Warsi's body transformation post

Two stars situated in different countries, separated by different professions but united by recognising each other's hard work and dedication. John Cena and Arshad Warsi had a social medial exchange amongst themselves over the past few days regarding a certain instagram post.

It all began when Arshad Warsi had shared his pictures last week on Instagram. This went viral given as it showed his transformation for a new movie. Several other Bollywood stars commented as well including Ranveer Singh. Arshad also clarified that he did not wish to comment any further on his body. He knew that he was far from fit and wanted to talk about his fitness the day he felt confident to speak about it himself.

John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it 😁 pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

Just yesterday, Arshad Warsi shared an image of John Cena's Instagram page. It showed Cena's post about Arshad Warsi's body transformation. This surprised many Indian bollywood and WWE fans along with the actor himself. Arshad Warsi expressed his delight at what John Cena did and said "'John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it.