Indian Sports News: March 15 — Manika Batra 2 wins away from Olympics, LIVE Updates
- 15 March 2021 8:24 AM GMT
Lost equipment in train fire — archers won 3 medals the next day
After escaping death from the burning coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, Madhya Pradesh archers win medals in Junior Nationals, despite the fact they lost all their equipment in the fire.
- 15 March 2021 6:17 AM GMT
On this day, India won Hockey World CupMore than four decades ago, in 1975, India had won the Hockey World Cup on this day.
- 15 March 2021 6:13 AM GMT
Fencer Bhavani Devi qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Tamil Nadu's Chadalavada Anandha Bhavani Devi scripted history on Sunday as she became the first-ever fencer from India to quality for Olympic Games. secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics at the World Cup in Hungary. The sabre fencer secured a spot in the World Cup in Hungary after the hosts lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing South Korea to progress to the semi-final.
- 15 March 2021 6:06 AM GMT
Manika Batra 2 wins away from Olympic qualificationIndian paddler Manika Batra sails into the semifinals of the World Singles qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old beat Rimma Gufranova of Uzbekistan 12-10, 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 in the quarterfinals and is the only Indian remaining in the tournament who is in the fray to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.