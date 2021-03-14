Fencer Bhavani Devi confirms entry into Tokyo Olympics 2020

History was made on Sunday as Bhavani Devi becomes the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The Indian fencer on Sunday ensured her entry into the Tokyo Olympics.

India's first fencer to qualify for the Olympics .... just made it and got on a call to celebrate ❤️ this one is truly special .. tears & joy ... #roadtotokyo @IamBhavaniDevi with the coach Nicollo Zonotti @GoSportsVoices What an incredible journey!! #changethescript pic.twitter.com/oC6u7bednp

How did she qualify?

Bhavani takes part in the sabre team in Fencing. At the Tokyo Olympics, ehe individual Sabre event will comprise of of 34 entries. Out of these 34 entries, 24 entries are to be filled by members of teams that have qualified for Sabre team event. Two individual spots for Asia & Oceania are meant to be given based on the World Fencing ranking dated April 5, 2021

At the Fencing Sabre World Cup on Sunday undergoing in Budapest, home team Hungary lost in the quarterfinals to Korea, ensuring Korea progress to the semis. As Korean fencers qualify through the team ranking route, Bhavani ensured she is qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. She is currently ranked 45th in the world and occupied one of the two positions available based on rankings along with a fencer from Japan.

