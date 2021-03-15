Lost equipment in train fire — archers won 3 medals the next day





Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that by the grace of God all our players are safe. By winning medals at this championship, players have proved that success can be achieved with patience and restraint even in testing times. The State Sports Minister congratulated medal winners and said that our players have brought glory to Madhya Pradesh. Director, Sports and Youth Welfare, Pawan Jain said that despite all odds, players of Madhya Pradesh State Archery Academy won medals using new equipment; this should act as motivation for other players in the State.

The biggest challenge for the team was to arrange new equipment at such short notice. Scindia directed the officials to provide all necessary equipment to the archers.

In an interview with The Times of India, MP team chief coach Ricchpal Singh said, "There was only a night before the event. We got the equipment, but they were to be adjusted as it was new for the archers. The coaching staff and archers sat the whole night to tune and familiarize with the equipment."



