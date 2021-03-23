News
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 23 — Indian shuttlers gear up for 2021 Orleans Masters
All latest updates on Indian sports from 2021 Orleans Masters to ISSF Shooting World Cup.
Today, we focus on the Indian shuttlers who gear up to play the Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament in Paris. Besides, we will keep an eye on the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.
- 23 March 2021 5:36 AM GMT
Five Indian wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers
Five Indian wrestlers, including Haryana's Sonam Malik, will compete at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and 2021 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18. Apart from Sonam, the other four wrestlers to make the cut are Seema (50Kg), Anshu Malik (57Kg), Nisha (68Kg) and Pooja (76Kg).
- 23 March 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Kangana Ranaut wins National Award for Panga — a sports movie
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Award in the 'Best Actress' category during the 67th National Film Awards yesterday for her performance in two movies – 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.
- 23 March 2021 4:17 AM GMT
Indian shuttlers eye ranking points as they gear up for 2021 Orleans Masters
Top Indian shuttlers will look to shake off the disappointments of an early exit from the All England Championship when they compete at the Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament starting with the qualifiers on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal, who had pulled out of the opening round in Birmingham due to a thigh injury, is recovering well but will take a call on her participation on Wednesday.