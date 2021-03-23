Kangana Ranaut wins National Award for Panga — a sports movie

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Award in the 'Best Actress' category during the 67th National Film Awards yesterday for her performance in two movies – 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Off late, Kangana has been in the news for all the wrong reasons – making degrading and controversial statements through her Twitter account. Almost every other day one could see her indulge in a Twitter spat with someone either from Bollywood or from the political spectrum.

Despite all this, her acting game seems to be on point and it was proved yet again at the National Film Awards.

While Manikarnika is based on the revolutionary 'Jhansi ki Rani' who led the fight against the British after losing her husband — Panga is a movie based on the sport of Kabaddi.

What was Kangana Ranaut's role in Panga?

In Panga, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Jaya – a champion kabaddi player who has to leave the game after being married and getting pregnant. Trapped in amundane life, Jaya regrets quitting the game she loves and her family pushes her to achieve her dream. With immense support from her seven-year-old son, husband and a former teammate, Jaya forces her way into the Indian team and helps them win a prestigious tournament.

Playing the role of a mother-cum-sportswoman, Ranaut absolutely nailed it on the screen with her vibrant and vivacious acting and there should definitely be no questions raised about her acting capabilities.



