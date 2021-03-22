Orleans Masters 2021: Preview, Indian team, schedule, LIVE stream, when and where to watch

The 2021 Orleans Masters tournament comes under the BWF World Tour and is the first of the Super 100 tournaments that will be held this year. The tournament started in 2012 and is organised by the Cercle Laïque des Tourelles Orléans (CLTO) in Paris France. The total prize money amounts to 75,000 US dollars.



This tournament is another major stage in the qualifying race for the Olympics where several Indian shuttlers will be looking forward to gaining some ground in the rankings race. Ace shuttlers like Saina Nehwal, who lost out early in the All England Open Badminton Championships, will be aiming to finish the tournament on a high and accumulate ranking points prior to the Olympics. PV Sindhu will not be competing at the event leaving Saina Nehwal as the only direct entry into the women' singles event from India. Apart from that, Kidambi Srikanth, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa and P Kashyap are a few of the notable names in the competition as well. The upcoming Orleans Masters is set to kick off at the Palais Des Sports in Orleans, France. The dates for the same are from 23 to 28 March. We take a brief look at the Indian competitors in this years edition of the Orleans Masters.



Not the way I wanted to start the tournament. It's time to again put in the work and train harder and get back on track. 🏸 pic.twitter.com/CF0slEdGZb — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) March 18, 2021



What are seedings in 2021 Orleans Masters Men's Singles

The men's singles event makes up a majority of Indians competing at the event. In the men's events, Kidambi Srikanth has been given the first seed ahead of Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Hans-Kristian Vittinghus. Parupalli Kashyap is seeded fifth, while Prannoy Kumar has been seeded seventh out of a total of eight players. The unseeded Indians are Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma, Kiran George, Shubhankar Dey and Chirag Sen. Women's Singles

Saina Nehwal makes up the lone Indian in the seeding list where she has been seeded fourth. Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong is the first seed with Mia Blichfeldt coming in behind her. Saina will be up against Malaysian shuttler Kisona Selvaduray in the first round. Men's Doubles

Arjun Ramachandran and Dhruv Kapila are seeded seventh in the men's doubles event. They too will be the lone India representatives in the tournament and will take on Great Britain's Matthew Clare and E van Leeuwen. Women's Doubles

N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa have been given the last seed in the women's doubles event. Anto Agna and Ashan Roy are the other India competitors in the event. Mixed Doubles

No Indian pair make up the seeding list in this event. However, there are two Indian teams competing in the first round. Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will be in the first half of the allotted players while Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponappa will be in the second half.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy

Fixture for 2021 Orleans Masters

