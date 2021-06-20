News of the Week: Javelin controversy, Milkha Singh's death, Hockey squads

Let us look back at the major happenings of the sports world during the last week in India and across the globe.



India qualifies for AFC Asian Cup

Despite a shambolic show against Afghanistan, the Indian football team managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw and managed to qualify for the round three of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The Blue Tigers seemed to have forgotten how to attack during the entire match, with their only goal coming in the form of an own goal from the Afghan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi in the 75th minute. The Indians failed to maintain the lead they had gained and conceded in the 82nd minute and somehow managed to scrape through.

Hockey India announces squad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Hockey Federation announced a 16-member squad for both men and women for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the men's team has as many as ten Olympic debutants, with the experienced SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh missing out, the women's team will have eight debutants. If the men's team is expected to be led by Manpreet Singh, the women's team will be led by Rani Rampal.

Indian Women team holds England for a draw

Playing a test match after around seven years, the Indian women's cricket team managed to hold the hosts England for a draw after playing catch-up for the most part of the match. Even though the experienced players failed to perform as per the expectations, the debutants Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia played their part to perfection and made sure that they do not let England run away with the game.

Milkha Singh breathes his last

The legendary sprinter and one of the first sporting superstars of India, Milkha Singh, passed away due to covid-19 related complications at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday night. The four-time Asian Champion, who breathed his last less than a week after his wife, was cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

Billionaire cheats in a chess game with Viswanathan Anand

The founder of Zerodha and India's youngest billionaire, Nikhil Kamath, was found to have used an engine in an exhibition match of chess against former World Champion Viswanathan Anand. The incident occurred in a charity stream by chess.com called, 'Checkmate Covid-19' and caused a massive uproar over the internet. It was later found that two others, actor Kichcha Sudeep and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, too, were found to have done the same.

Indian Javelin caught in controversy

The Indian javelin fraternity found itself embroiled in a controversy after the chief national coach for the sport, Uwe Hohn, alleged that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have failed in providing quality training facilities to its athletes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The coach also said that he and biomechanics expert, Klaus Bartonietz, were blackmailed and forced into renewing their contract at the beginning of April this year.

Things soon escalated after star Neeraj Chopra tweeted that he was always backed and got all the support needed from AFI and SAI, while two other athletes, Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani, accused the coach of training foreign athletes during tours.