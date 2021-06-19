Which events will Neeraj Chopra participate in before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just more than a month away. While a lot of the athletes still trying to qualify for the Games, a lot of others have already qualified and are trying to be in the best shape possible before they reach Tokyo.



While a lot of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics are stuck at their training camps and have not been able to compete at tournaments due to the various covid-19 restrictions, some of them are lucky enough to travel to foreign countries and compete in different tournaments.

Amongst the many athletes who are currently training and competing abroad is the country's star javelin thrower and a medal hopeful at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra.

The 23-year-old Chopra left the country for Europe in the first week of this month to train and get some much-needed competitions under his belt before the start of the Olympics.

In fact, Chopra made a winning return to the international circuit after around one and a half years when he clinched the gold medal at the City of Lisbon athletics meet in Poland on 11th June 2021.

The following are some of the other events wherein the Indian is expected to be in action to get into the groove before the start of the Olympics: