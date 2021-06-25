ISL:Guardiola's video message best moment of my life: Amey Ranawade

The young full-back suffered a horrific incident in the final of the Indian Super League earlier this year. After a clash of heads with ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhashish Bose, the medical team gave Amey treatment on the field, and then he was transferred to a hospital for further checkups. The concussion made Amey miss the celebration later that night, as his local club went on to win their first ISL trophy in Goa.



The entire football world prayed for him until the Mumbai City F.C. management confirmed that Amey was stable and out of danger. He was able to join the celebrations the next day after getting discharged from the hospital.



The Islanders are the newest team added to the list of clubs owned by the City Football Group. The same organization is the parent club to the current Premier League champions Manchester City. After their maiden title, the current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola sent a video message to Amey Ranawade, in which Pep wished him good health and speedy recovery.



Feels incredible to get a message from the legendary Pep Guardiola! 💙🙌



Thank you Pep and everyone at the @ManCity group and @MumbaiCityFC for this. #AmchiCity #CityGroup pic.twitter.com/9Yyj3ezGwl — Amey Ranawade (@AmeyRanawade) March 14, 2021

"Amey, I'm Pep. First of all, congratulations on [winning] the league -- well deserved. I heard that you're having a concussion and you're in the hospital. Hopefully, you can recover as soon as possible; you can get back home and celebrate this victory with your family, friends, and teammates. Stay safe, stay well, and I wish you all the best." said Pep in the video.



Pep has always been Amey's idol, and he was delighted to hear from his idol, even though it was not in a situation he would have expected. Here is what Amey had to say about the special video he received from Pep.

"I had never even dreamt of getting a text or a video message from Pep. I was way too happy seeing the message; it was one of the best moments of my life. He is my favorite coach in the Premier League, and I love the style of football he plays. Our coach Sergio Lobera also tried to use the same philosophy. It was just a surreal moment for me; I hope to meet him someday".

It was a moment that made Sport proud and also showed the nature of one of the best football coaches, Pep Guardiola. And, as said by Amey, it was no less than a dream for him.

We at The Bridge got a chance to speak to Amey Ranawade about his historic season with his home team. Keep following this space to know what he had to say about his coach, teammates, the upcoming pre-season, the life inside a bio-bubble, and the upcoming ISL and AFC Champions League.