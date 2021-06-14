Like Eriksen, what if a footballer collapsed on the field in the ISL?

The entire sporting world went through a scare on Saturday, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in Denmark's group B opener against Finland. The Danish players, led by captain Simon Kjaer, formed a shield around him to protect him from the eyes of the cameramen. It was evident that the situation was very serious.



The medics rushed on the field and administered CPR in an attempt to save his life. And after 15 minutes of being motionless, Christian Eriksen was finally resuscitated. It was a spectacular effort from the referees, players, and the medics that saved his life. If a similar incident happened in the Indian Super League, do the organizers have an infrastructure in place that could save a life? The answer is yes, the ISL follows the same medical structure as the tournaments organized by UEFA. Every club in the ISL has a medical partner, and the selected hospital is within 15 minutes' distance of the match venue or the training facilities. All the 11 clubs in the league have a team doctor that accompanies them during training sessions and matchdays. All the training arenas and stadiums always have an ALS ambulance at their disposal for a medical emergency. The ambulance has all the advanced life support equipment such as a defibrillator, oxygen, Intravenous (IV) drip sets, emergency medicaments, and most importantly, trained medical personnel.

An on-field injury during an ISL match (Source: ISL)