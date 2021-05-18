Fitness is the last thing that people think of when the word 'motorsports' comes to mind. There is a misconception among some who do not consider motorsports as real sports due to their lack of knowledge. In conversation with The Bridge, racers Sneha Sharma and Mira Erda cleared up the lesser-known aspect of fitness in motorsports.



Sneha Sharma began her motorsports journey with Go Kart and eventually did several other races. To fund her passion for racing, she became a pilot for Indigo Airlines. She raced the Formula 4 Sepang International Circuit, becoming the first Indian woman to finish 6th among a predominantly male-dominated competition. She has also passed the F3 simulator and one day hopes to race in F1. Mira Erda began her racing journey with Go-Kart when she was 9. Her brothers frequented her dad's Go-Kart track in Vadodara, built out of a passion for motorsport and she eventually became motivated to get behind the wheels. Deciding to make a change in the male-dominated motorsports industry, she decided to train professionally and participated in her first race in Hyderabad at the age of 9. She won several races and shifted to Formula 4 at the age of 14. She won the Rookie Nationals in 2016 in the LGB category. She raced internationally in 2019 at Formula 4 and won a race in Malaysia in the women's category, making her the first-ever Indian female to win at F4. When it comes to fitness for racers, it is similar to other sports. Mira said, "Fitness routines vary according to racers on a personal level. I prefer cardio, strength training, and lifting weights which help with strength and endurance." Sneha verified this point as she said "I work a lot on my endurance by rowing and performing a lot of cardio. Strength training is just also essential to get control when driving."One core component they seemed to agree on is that core strength plays a huge role.



Mira Erda

Weightlifting, calisthenics, and virtually most forms of fitness involve core strength which includes training the abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back to prevent injuries and have a stable spine. Both Sneha and Mira agreed on the importance of core strength as it plays a huge part in racing. Sneha also added that training the neck is important.



When it comes to the tarmac, there are various facets of fitness involved. Sneha said, "Juggling, skipping, and other warm-up exercises help in developing skills that can prove essential during the race." Mira explained that though not applicable to the categories she races in, Formula 1 racers are also known to weigh in before and after a race as weight loss occurs while racing. "Maintaining our physique and diet is of utmost importance as we need physical strength. Initially, I had lower stamina and strength which led to slowing down in the final laps. Physical fitness can help you gain or lose positions in racing and the event of a car crash, having a strong core and neck helps cope with the effects", similar to Sneha's take on neck training.



Sneha Sharma

Sneha explained, "Fluid intake is very important. Racers are very close to the ground and the tarmac gets hot. Temperatures rise very high and you are wearing a suit with a lot of layers, including fireproofing. There have been instances where people have thrown up in the middle of racing." She also offered a unique insight into the nutrition palette and recovery for a racer. "Light food during a race helps. My diet is high in protein fiber", she said. Given the enduring nature of training, carbohydrates are also essential, making a racer's diet balanced. "Physical recovery is also very important after rigorous training as it helps in reducing after-effects of exercise", she added.

