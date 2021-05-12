Bengaluru bikers turn ambulance drivers to provide COVID patients with medical help

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India pretty badly. The country is in the doldrums and people are dying left, right and centre due to the lack of oxygen concentrators, hospital beds and life-saving drugs.



While the country grapples under the wrath of coronavirus, common citizens of the country have stepped up to help in every way possible. While some are using their social media reach to amplify the needs of people, some others are donating whatever amount of money they can to help fellow citizens. Amongst many such real-life heroes lays the story of two biker brothers from Bengaluru – Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb. Both, Junaid and Zoheb are well known in the motorsports community of India for their skills with the bike. While Junaid is a biker who is credited for the Art of Motorcycling workshops, Zoheb too is an avid biker.





According to a report in the Bangalore Mirror, both the brothers, Junaid and Zoheb, have recently started driving an ambulance to help the needy during the pandemic following the death of their mother three months back. The idea of starting an ambulance service struck the brothers' mind when Zoheb was over-flooded with messages asking for help during the second wave of covid-19 in his social media accounts. "I used to see people going to hospitals in autos and being sent back. This moved me and I reached out to many NGOs offering myself as a volunteer. I didn't get very encouraging replies. I have been reading about the Mercy Mission in Bangalore Mirror and I reached out to them on social media. They responded immediately and asked me to meet them the next day," Zoheb told the Bangalore Mirror on how they started driving ambulance.





Zoheb along with his elder brother Junaid, who joined started two days later, have saved many a people in the city of Bengaluru and helped them get timely medical attention.

Since they have turned into front-line workers during the pandemic, the brothers have sent their families away from them and they continue to isolate at their home. Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb are just two of the many people who continue to serve the country selflessly in whatever way they can!



