Aged 65+ veteran biking couple from Bengaluru passed away due to COVID-19

Bengaluru's veteran biking couple who defied age to ride across the country passed away after contracting COVID-19. 71-year-old Omprakash Siddananjappa and his 65-year-old wife Savitri Omprakash rode for the past six years on the 350cc Royal Enfield bike their sons had gifted them. While Omprakash lost his life on Wednesday, Savitri passed away 48 hours later.

Both were part of a Bengaluru-based riding club Members of Road Thrill and always accompanied each other in their pursuit of adventures. Before channelising their enthusiasm into biking, the couple had been trekking for 25 years.





They received the Road Thrill Best Couple Award in 2020. Even after several crashes and injury, nothing could dent their spirit. They had signed up for an offroading trip to Dabbugalli near Bengaluru. Their riding club was initially hesitant because of the rough terrain and previously sustained injuries by riders. However, the two remained determined and completed the trip on their bike even after a couple of falls.



In their last trip in January, Omprakash and Savitri took part in the annual Temple Run a bike trip to a temple to start off the new year. They had gone to the Gomateshwara temple in Shravanabelagola, about 145km from Bengaluru, and surprisingly Omprakash was the first one to climb the 700 steps of the temple.







