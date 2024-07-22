9-year-old Atiqa Mir wins at Le Mans

Nine-year-old Atiqa Mir made history at the Le Mans Kart International, becoming the first girl to win an RMCIT- Rotax Challenge International Trophy race.

She triumphed in Race 2 of the Micro Max Category Heats, driving for Dan Holland Racing in a Lando Norris kart on Sunday.

Quick to adapt

Despite her first visit to Le Mans, Atiqa quickly adapted, topping practice grids.

A crowded qualifying lap left her 10th, but she climbed 6th in Heat 1 before an incident dropped her to 9th.

In Race 2, Atiqa's consistent speed and skillful overtaking secured her groundbreaking win.



The event saw 36 Micro Max drivers and 318 total participants from 40 nations.

Indian racer Atiqa Mir became the *first female ever* to win a race in the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy at Le Mans.



Indian Motorsport is going through a revolution with strong results this weekend from Indian drivers.



Rotax is a stepping stone to F1.🤞🏽#Karting pic.twitter.com/52dCdv5MD4 — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) July 21, 2024

In elite company

Atiqa joins an elite company, including F1 stars Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Lando Norris, who succeeded in the Max series.

Speaking to the media after the race, Atiqa Mir said, "I’m so excited and happy to win the race. My first win in Europe, and we have all worked so hard for it".

"My team, DHR, has integrated me so well, my family has always been by my side, and all my supporters in India and other countries. Hopefully, I will keep this momentum and raise India’s flag even higher,” said the young Mir after making history.



This Le Mans victory cements her status as the world's top woman karter in her age group.



Atiqa's next challenges include Kartmasters in the UK and the Iron Dames Young Talent event in Italy, where she's the youngest and only Asian nominee among 11 global candidates.

