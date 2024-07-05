Atiqa Mir the only Asian in the Iron Dames Young Talent initiative

Atiqa Mir, the nine-year-old racing sensation and the fastest Indian girl in four-wheel motorsports, has been shortlisted for the first-ever selection process of the cult Switzerland based all-women motorsports team Iron Dames new Young Talents initiative.

The date for the first selection round has been fixed for July 29-30, 2024, in Franciacorta, Italy.



Atiqa is the only Asian karter and also the youngest to be shortlisted among 11 girls from all around the world.



The first names of the inaugural Young Talents selection have been announced! ✨



The Iron Dames achieved historic victories and breakthroughs at the pinnacle of world endurance racing, including becoming the first all-female team to win a race in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023.

The Young Talents initiative will represent the next generation of female racing stars from their stables.

The initiative aims to identify and develop young female kart racers between the ages of eight and 13, who dream of a career in motorsport.

Speaking about her selection, Atiqa said, “I’m truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Iron Dames Young Talent selection process. It motivates me further to perform and improve my skills as a driver."

"I will work hard and prepare myself better than ever to come out on top in the selections and make India proud.,” she added.

﻿Meticulous selection process



Atiqa was selected from a long list of applicants from all over the world who were shortlisted based on various parameters.

Each entry was meticulously reviewed by the Iron Dames detection cell, which assessed the candidates based on their passion, determination, motorsport background, and the strength of their career aspirations.

The selected participants represent a diverse range of nationalities, reflecting the global reach and inclusive spirit of the Iron Dames project.



All the shortlisted candidates will be evaluated through rigorous scouting events, which includes parameters like their driving skills, commitment, work ethic, and ability to reflect the Iron Dames' values and attitude.



The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) congratulated Atiqa on the achievement.

Mr. V.S Shriakant, Deputy Secretary General of FMSCI said, “We congratulate her on this achievement and wish her the very best for the selection rounds.”



The evaluation will be conducted with the support of experts from the Italy based PREMA Racing motorsport team.

﻿A rare opportunity

Exceptional talents discovered through this process will have the opportunity to join the Iron Dames family, benefiting from personalized development programs, mentorship from seasoned motorsport professionals, and access to top-tier training facilities.



The team of Iron Dames includes some of the most promising female drivers like Doriane Pin and Marta Garcia who was the Inaugural F1 Academy champion (female).



Atiqa is the reigning IAME UAE National Vice-Champion along with multiple victories and titles to her name in different parts of the world.

Atiqa recently competed in the MECO RMC Indian National Karting Championship and finished Runner-up in Round 1.

Atiqa will be in India again this weekend driving for MSPORT in Round 2 at MECO Kartopia Track in Bengaluru.

