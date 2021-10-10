World Mental Health Day: Why we should thank Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka

Mental Health has always been one of the most overlooked aspects of human life over the years. While everyone talks about the need to stay physically fit in order to live a long healthy life, no one really talks about the need to be fit mentally.



However, that has been changing of late. People have started to acknowledge the need to have sound mental health in order to lead a healthy and successful life.

While the change in perception regarding mental health will quite certainly not come overnight, the seeds for the same have started to be sown. The fact that well-known personalities and celebrities have stressed the need to have mental peace has only given much-needed impetus to this movement.

Two people in the world of sports who have led this cause from the front are the American gymnast Simone Biles and the Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Imagine representing your country on a stage as big as the Olympics and being considered as one of the biggest medal hopes and as the greatest athlete to have ever graced the sport. Then imagine taking the decision to drop out mid-way during an Olympic competition because you do not feel right mentally. Insane, right?

This is exactly what Simone Biles did during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The expectations from the 24-year-old in Tokyo were insane. There were talks of her being the greatest gymnast of all time and people expected her to return from Tokyo with a total of six gold medals – one each in all the six events she was competing in.

All of this took a toll on Simone Biles and she took a brave decision of pulling out of the team finals citing mental health reasons. The Ohio girl did face immense criticisms from various quarters for her act, but she stood her ground and set an example.