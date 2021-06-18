Watch: Internet's new fitness sensation Dr. Sharvari Inamdar who trains in a saree

Dr. Sharvari Inamdar was a common person, like you and I, and a fitness enthusiast who enjoyed working out until a week ago. But over the past one week, she has gone on to become somewhat of an internet sensation, thanks to her decision of uploading an Instagram Reel of her working out in a saree.



Based out of the city of Pune, Sharvari has been a fitness enthusiast for over five years. She follows a rigorous fitness schedule and lifts weights as well.

Having uploaded around five days ago, Dr. Sharvari's video went viral and took the internet by storm, with even reputed national media houses reaching out to her for a story.





In an interview with India Today, Sharvari asserted that she posted a video of training in saree because she wanted to inspire other women and wanted to show that wearing saree is not a barrier for achieving anything.

"Frankly speaking, women do not wear sarees every day. It is not comfortable for everyone to wear a saree. But as an Indian woman, when we celebrate, we purposefully celebrate it with traditional Indian wear. So, wearing a saree should not be a barrier for any household woman to look after her body. So, that is why I am celebrating womanhood," she said.

Furthermore, she suggested that all the women who wish to stay fit should include weight training in their fitness regimen along with things like yoga, walking, zumba and others.

"Many women prefer doing yoga or dance exercises, but we should include weight training in our routine because it is beneficial to stay young and enjoy life with strength, which can never be a weakness," she said.