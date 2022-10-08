49-year-old walks 200km in 3 days

An Indian-origin man unexpectedly stole the spotlight ahead of a football match in England on Saturday.

When Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter, the 49-year-old Manny Singh Kang, arrived at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stadium after a three-day walk, the cheers he received were as loud as the ones inside the stadium. Social media was also soon marvelling at the 49-year-old's feat, with former England footballer Gary Lineker among those to share the video of him reaching his destination.

Kang, a volunteer for Dementia UK and an athlete who competes at marathons to raise money for social issues, set off from Molineux Stadium on Thursday and walked for more than 50 hours to arrive in time for kick-off at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stadium on Saturday.

Despite not being personally affected by dementia, Singh Kang started researching the illness four years ago.

"When I first read up about dementia, I found that in 2018 it had killed more people than any other illness and I was shocked," he said on his fundraising website.

Singh Kang had become a popular feature at Wolves home games when he launched a fundraising initiative called Samosa Saturdays in 2018. Since then, he, along with friends and family, have served up more than 35,000 samosas, with the money going to charity. Wolves players like Ruben Neves are among those who have bought his samosas.