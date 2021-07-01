The Sports Law & Policy Centre 5th Annual Symposium: Dates, Topics, Schedule, Speakers, Registration

The Sports Law & Policy Centre, Bengaluru (SLPC), is back with the fifth edition of its annual flagship conference, which will be held virtually on July 2 and July 3, 2021.



SLPC is an independent think-tank focused on interdisciplinary research, scholarship, education and institutional support for public and private enterprises in areas relating to the legal, policy and ethical issues affecting amateur and professional sports in India. SLPC has previously channelised dialogues highlighting the emerging concerns in the domain of sports law and policy internationally with relevance to India and endeavoured to encourage deeper engagement with these issues for the benefit of the sports ecosystem in the country.



The fifth edition of the symposium will be centred on women's sport with a focus on women's cricket and the flagship #EqualHueProject which aims to offer suggestions on improving excellence in Indian women's cricket and on creating a structure that supports the personal empowerment of players.



The first day of the Symposium will see an important discussion on the Pathways of Women's Cricket where Indian cricketer Sushma Verma, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim, will be joined by others to talk about the future on women's cricket. The session will be moderated by Sneha Pradhan. Cricketer Mansi Joshi will also be present at one of the sessions talking about her journey in the sport alongside senior sports journalist Sharda Ugra.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Symposium on Day 1