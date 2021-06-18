The Sports Law & Policy Centre, Bengaluru is back with the fifth edition of its annual Symposium

The Sports Law & Policy Centre, Bengaluru (SLPC), which focusses on the legal, policy, and ethical issues affecting sports in the country, is set to organise the fifth edition of its annual flagship conference on July 2 and July 3, 2021. Similar to the previous year, the fifth edition of the conference will be held virtually due to the existing challenges imposed by the coronavirus in India.



Since the past five years, the SLPC Symposiums have channelised dialogues highlighting the emerging concerns in the domain of sports law and policy internationally with relevance to India and encouraged deeper engagement in these issues to benefit the sports ecosystem in the country.

The #SLPCSymposium is back for its 5th edition with its primary focus on the #EqualHueProject which aims to empower women's cricket in India. Join us on July 2 and 3 for a series of insightful discussions with an exciting lineup of speakers! Register for it @tinyurl .com/theslpc pic.twitter.com/xifFzXlm7Y

The key focus of this year's Symposium is the Equal Hue Project. It is a joint collaborative project of the SLPC, former Indian international cricketer Snehal Pradhan and renowned sports journalist Karunya Keshav. The Equal Hue Project was established in 2020 to offer suggestions on improving excellence in Indian women's cricket and setting up players for personal empowerment. It was born out of a report released at the fourth edition of the Symposium titled 'An Equal Hue- The Way Forward for the Women in Blue'. More information about The Equal Hue Project is available at https://equalhue.in.



The two-day Symposium will feature facilitated discussions, fireside chats, and presentations on key issues affecting women's sport in India, including sessions for aspiring cricketers, younger athletes and parents. The virtual conference will feature some of the most renowned names of the sports industry, including athletes, journalists, entrepreneurs and other who's who of the Indian sports ecosystem. Current and former cricketers such as Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Snehal Pradhan, Saba Karim; journalists Sharda Ugra, Suresh Menon, and Isa Guha will be taking the chair at the Symposium.



The Bridge will be partnering with the SLPC Symposium for the second time after the third edition of the Symposium and Arshi Yasin, co-founder of The Bridge will be moderating one of the sessions in the Symposium.



