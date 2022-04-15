Khelo India University Games 2022: All you need to know, Venue, Events, Where to watch

The 2022 Khelo India University Games are set to be held from April 25 to May 3. The event which was set to be held in 2021 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is finally being held in Bengaluru.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Khelo India University Games.

As we inch closer to #KIUG2021 we feel our excitement bubbling up🤩



Now we are just 9 Days away from the #KheloIndia University Games 2021 😄



And would like to know how excited are you for the same💯 pic.twitter.com/gUT2TBmYwX — Khelo India (@kheloindia) April 15, 2022

Venue



The event is considered to be held at five different locations in Bengaluru - including the Jain Global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence.



Participation

More than 5000 athletes from across 189 universities in India are expected to take part in the event, making it the biggest ever Khelo Games to date.

Events



The games will be conducted in 20 disciplines where a total of 275 gold medals will be awarded to the winners. This year the two indigenous disciplines have also been added to the sports category – Yogasana and Malkhamb. Other sports include – Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Field hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rugby union, Swimming, Table tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Taekwondo, Karate.

Defending Champions

Panjab University won the Khleo University Games title in 2020. They won a total of 46 medals – 17 golds, 19 silver and 10 bronze. Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjab University were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Lovely Professional University Punjab clinched most 🏅in Judo whereas Panjab University was top Medalists in Boxing🥊in 1st edition of #KheloIndia University Games 🤩



We wish both the Universities a very best of luck in the upcoming #KIUG2021 💯@ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/tXA58qBXe8 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) April 15, 2022

Where to Watch



All the events from the 2022 Khelo India University Games will be live telecasted on the DD network.