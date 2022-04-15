Khelo India Youth Games
How many national sports events are held under Khelo India?
The three different editions of the Khelo India sports scheme have multiple sports including indigenous and winter game events
The Khelo India Games is a set of grassroots sports events dedicated to specific age groups in India. There are three main events under the Khelo India scheme that plays out every year as a National Programme for the development of sports and fitness.
Here, we take a look at the events that are held in each of the Khelo India sports events.
Khelo India Youth Games
This was formerly known as the Khelo India School Games and has held 3 editions in the past. The first was in 2018 in New Delhi followed by Pune in 2019 and Guwahati in 2020. Panchkula is to be the host of the 4th edition in 2022.
The events in this edition of the games are:
Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Gymnastics, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Athletics football, Kho Kho and Weightlifting, Swimming, Hockey, Shooting,Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba.
2. Khelo India University Games
One edition of this University-specific games has been held in 2020 at Bhubaneshwar. Bengaluru will host the next edition in 2022. Punjab University topped the medals tally in the first edition.
The sports events in this edition are: Archery,Athletics,Badminton,Basketball,Boxing,Fencing,Football,Field hockey,Judo ,Kabaddi,Rugby union,Swimming,Table Tennis,Tennis,Volleyball,Weightlifting,Wrestling,Taekwondo,Karate.
3. Khelo India Winter Games
The dedicated Winter Game event has had 2 editions in the past which were both held in Leh in 2020, 2021. The 2022 edition will also be held in Leh.
The events held are Skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running, Ice hockey, Figure skating and Speed skating.