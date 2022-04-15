How many national sports events are held under Khelo India?

The Khelo India Games is a set of grassroots sports events dedicated to specific age groups in India. There are three main events under the Khelo India scheme that plays out every year as a National Programme for the development of sports and fitness.

Here, we take a look at the events that are held in each of the Khelo India sports events.

Khelo India Youth Games

This was formerly known as the Khelo India School Games and has held 3 editions in the past. The first was in 2018 in New Delhi followed by Pune in 2019 and Guwahati in 2020. Panchkula is to be the host of the 4th edition in 2022.

The events in this edition of the games are:



Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Gymnastics, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Athletics football, Kho Kho and Weightlifting, Swimming, Hockey, Shooting,Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba.

India has a rich culture of indigenous games. 4 Indigenous Games of Kalaripayattu, Mallakamb, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been added to Khelo India Youth Games 2020 along with Yogasana!





2. Khelo India University Games

One edition of this University-specific games has been held in 2020 at Bhubaneshwar. Bengaluru will host the next edition in 2022. Punjab University topped the medals tally in the first edition.

The sports events in this edition are: Archery,Athletics,Badminton,Basketball,Boxing,Fencing,Football,Field hockey,Judo ,Kabaddi,Rugby union,Swimming,Table Tennis,Tennis,Volleyball,Weightlifting,Wrestling,Taekwondo,Karate.

4,529 athletes from 189 universities across the country are expected to participate in the Khelo India University Games, which will be held in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3.





3. Khelo India Winter Games

The dedicated Winter Game event has had 2 editions in the past which were both held in Leh in 2020, 2021. The 2022 edition will also be held in Leh.

The events held are Skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running, Ice hockey, Figure skating and Speed skating.

Before the inauguration of the 2nd Khelo India Winter Games 2021, Snow Rugby games at Gulmarg were witnessed. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are extremely talented!




