Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian women's kabaddi team

On Tuesday, the sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, met the Indian women's kabaddi team in New Delhi and felicitated the side for winning the Asian Championship title in Tehran, Iran, last week.

The Sports Ministry has also rewarded the team with the cash reward of 67.5 Lakhs for their outstanding performance in the tournament.

"Met and felicitated our incredible Women's Kabaddi Team in New Delhi for winning the Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship 2025. Their dedication, resilience and teamwork have made the entire nation proud." Mansukh acknowledged the Indian team's success.

Catch the glimpses📹 as Hon'ble MYAS Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated our women's team for their incredible victory at the 6⃣th Asian Women's #Kabaddi Championship.



Their hard work & determination have brought glory to the nation. Keep shining, champs!👏🏻#IndianKabaddi… pic.twitter.com/WWoKioguOD — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 11, 2025

This was the fifth Asian championship title for the Indian women's kabaddi team, who won it in a dominating fashion away from home. The team clinched the gold medal with a 32-25 win against the hosts, Iran.

The Indian team, led by captain Sonali Shingate, had a brilliant outing at the tournament as they won all of their matches at the event and reached the final by winning all four of their matches by a margin greater than 30 points.

This tournament was a dress-rehearsal for the team before the forthcoming second edition of the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, in June this year.