Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship: India Women clinch their fifth title

The Indian women's kabaddi team continued their dominance at the Asian Championship by defeating hosts, Iran in the final to clinch their fifth Asian crown in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday.

India overcame a strong Iranian challenge in front of their home crowd to secure a hard-fought 32-25 victory in the final.

Notably, this was the only match in the competition where India couldn't breach the 35-point mark, as the former Asian Games champions, Iran, displayed exceptional defensive skills throughout the game.

Dress-rehersal for World Cup

This was the third time that India clinched the Asian title by defeating Iran in the final. Interestingly, Iran is yet to win an Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship title.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Nepal bagged bronze medals after losing their respective semi-finals to Iran and India.

This victory also marked the third consecutive Asian title for the Indian women's team, setting a strong tone ahead of the upcoming Women's Kabaddi World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

India is set to host the second edition of the Women's Kabaddi World Cup, where both India and Iran are expected to be the top contenders for the title.

The closely fought final served as a crucial test for both teams, helping them assess each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the global tournament.