Pro Kabaddi: PKL Season 9 2nd half schedule announced, Finals on 17th Dec

Mashal Sports, organisers of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, have announced the schedule of the second half for Season 9. The second part of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will begin on 9th November 2022 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune and move to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 18 November 2022 for its next leg.

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will continue to treat kabaddi lovers all over the world with high-octane matches during the course of the next two months. After the end of the league stage, the playoffs will be held from 13th – 17th December 2022. The Eliminator 1 & 2 will be organized on 13th December, while the Semi-Final 1 & 2 is scheduled for 15th December. The grand finale is slated to be held on 17th December 2022. The venue for the playoffs will be confirmed at a later date.

Here is the schedule of 2nd and 3rd leg:

































Schedule of PKL Playoffs:

13th December 2022- Eliminator 1- League Rank 3 v/s League Rank 5

13th December 2022- Eliminator 2- League Rank 4 v/s League Rank 6

15th December 2022- Semi Final 1- League Rank v/s Eliminator 2 Winner

15th December 2022- Semi Final 2- League Rank 2 v/s Eliminator 1 Winner

17th December 2022- Final- Semi Final 1 v/s Semi Final 2















