Pro Kabaddi: Schedule for season 9 announced

The second most watched sports league in India is back and it is scheduled to start on Pro Kabaddi. With the same format and the same number of teams, Pro Kabaddi will kick off the 9th season on the 7th of October.

Current Champions Dabang Delhi will take on former champions U Mumba in the high-octane clash of followed by another two matches on day one. A month-long group stage will conclude on 8th November with the schedule of play-offs yet to come.

Here is the Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. (All the games will be played from 07:30 PM IST onwards)

7th October

Dabang Delhi v U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls v Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers v UP Yoddhas

8th October-

Patna Pirates v Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Giants v Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors v Haryana Steelers

9th October

Jaipur Pink Panthers v Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans v Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan v Bengaluru Bulls

10th October

U Mumba v UP Yoddha

Dabang Delhi v Gujarat Giants

11th October

Haryana Steelers v Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates v Telugu Titans

12th October

Bengaluru Bulls v Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddhas v Dabang Delhi

14th October

Tamil Thalaivas v U Mumba

Haryana Steelers v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants v Puneri Paltan

15th October

Telugu Titans v Dabang Delhi

Bengal Warriors v Patna Pirates

16th October

Puneri Paltan v U Mumba

UP Yoddhas v Bengaluru Bulls

17th October

Tamil Thalaivas v Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi v Haryana Steelers

18th October

Bengal Warriors v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans v Puneri Paltan

19th October

Gujarat Giants v UP Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls v Tamil Thalaivas

21st October

U Mumba v Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan v Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates v Dabang Delhi

22nd October

Jaipur Pink Panthers v Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers v Gujarat Giants

23rd October

Bengaluru Bulls v Patna Pirates

UP Yoddhas v Tamil Thalaivas

25th October

Puneri Paltan v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans v Haryana Steelers

26th October

Gujarat Giants v U Mumba

Dabang Delhi v Bengal Warriors

28th October

Tamil Thalaivas v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers v Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates v UP Yoddhas

29th October

Bengaluru Bulls v Dabang Delhi

Telugu Titans v Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors v U Mumba

30th October

Jaipur Pink Panthers v Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas v Dabang Delhi

31st October

Gujarat Giants v Patna Pirates

UP Yoddhas v Telugu Titans

1st November

Puneri Paltan v Dabang Delhi

Haryana Steelers v Bengaluru Bulls

2nd November

U Mumba v Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors v Tamil Thalaivas

4th November

Patna Pirates v U Mumba

Dabang Delhi v Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddhas v Puneri Paltan

5th November

Gujarat Giants v Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas v Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers v UP Yoddhas

6th November

Bengaluru Bulls v Gujarat Giants

Puneri Paltan v Tamil Thalaivas

7th November

U Mumba v Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates v Haryana Steelers

8th November

Bengal Warriors v UP Yoddhas

TBC v TBC