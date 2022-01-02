Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 12 - Match 28 - Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After a Triple Panga on Saturday - all of which ended in ties, we are back to the usual doubleheaders today. With three teams from the bottom half of the points table in action, it is certainly going to be a very important night.
PKL 2021 Day 12 Schedule
Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST
Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 2 Jan 2022 1:43 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers
- 2 Jan 2022 1:32 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
Four teams in action tonight and three of them sit on the bottom half of the points table. Still early days in the tournament, but it is time teams hit their peak now or else it would be difficult to catch up.
Will the Puneri Paltan manage to cause an upset over the Bulls? Who will come out on top between Giants and Steelers?
