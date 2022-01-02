Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 12 - Match 28 - Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 12 of PKL 2021.

Sunil Malik Gujarat Giants Surender Nada Gujarat Giants
Sunil Malik and Surender Nada

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-02T19:13:29+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

After a Triple Panga on Saturday - all of which ended in ties, we are back to the usual doubleheaders today. With three teams from the bottom half of the points table in action, it is certainly going to be a very important night.

PKL 2021 Day 12 Schedule

Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST

Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi 
