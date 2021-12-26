PKL 2021: A look at the points table

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) made a grand return with four consecutive days of triple headers after a hiatus of almost two years. All the teams have kickstarted their campaign, playing four matches inside two days.

How does the PKL Points Table Work?

Points for Winning - 5

Points for a Tie - 3

Points for a Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1

Points for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0

The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs





PKL 2021 Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost Tied Points Difference Points 1 Dabang Delhi 2 2 0 0 15 10 2 Bengal Warriors 2 2 0 0 8 10 3 U Mumba 2 1 1 9 12 6 4 Gujarat Giants 2 1 1 0 4 6 5 Patna Pirates 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 UP Yoddha 2 1 1 0 -4 6 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 1 1 0 -5 6 8 Bengaluru Bulls 2 1 1 0 -8 5 9 Puneri Paltan 2 1 1 0 -10 5 10 Telugu Titans 2 0 1 1 -1 4 11 Tamil Thalaivas 2 0 1 1 -8 3 12 Haryana Steelers 2 0 2 0 -5 2

*Last updated after match number 12 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers