Kabaddi

PKL 2021: A look at the points table

Take a look at the points table of PKL 2021

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 26 Dec 2021 8:12 AM GMT

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) made a grand return with four consecutive days of triple headers after a hiatus of almost two years. All the teams have kickstarted their campaign, playing four matches inside two days.

How does the PKL Points Table Work?

Points for Winning - 5

Points for a Tie - 3

Points for a Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1

Points for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0

The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs


PKL 2021 Points Table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Tied

Points Difference

Points

1

Dabang Delhi

2

2

0

0

15

10

2

Bengal Warriors

2

2

0

0

8

10

3

U Mumba

2

1

1

9

12

6

4

Gujarat Giants

2

1

1

0

4

6

5

Patna Pirates

2

1

1

0

2

6

6

UP Yoddha

2

1

1

0

-4

6

7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

2

1

1

0

-5

6

8

Bengaluru Bulls

2

1

1

0

-8

5

9

Puneri Paltan

2

1

1

0

-10

5

10

Telugu Titans

2

0

1

1

-1

4

11

Tamil Thalaivas

2

0

1

1

-8

3

12

Haryana Steelers

2

0

2

0

-5

2

*Last updated after match number 12 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
