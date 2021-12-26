PKL 2021: A look at the points table

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) made a grand return with four consecutive days of triple headers after a hiatus of almost two years. All the teams have kickstarted their campaign, playing four matches inside two days.
How does the PKL Points Table Work?
Points for Winning - 5
Points for a Tie - 3
Points for a Losing by a margin of 7 or less - 1
Points for Losing by a margin of more than 7 - 0
The Top 6 teams qualify for the Playoffs
PKL 2021 Points Table
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tied
|
Points Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
Dabang Delhi
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
10
|
2
|
Bengal Warriors
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
10
|
3
|
U Mumba
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
12
|
6
|
4
|
Gujarat Giants
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
Patna Pirates
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
UP Yoddha
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-4
|
6
|
7
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-5
|
6
|
8
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-8
|
5
|
9
|
Puneri Paltan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
-10
|
5
|
10
|
Telugu Titans
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-1
|
4
|
11
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-8
|
3
|
12
|
Haryana Steelers
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-5
|
2
*Last updated after match number 12 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers