PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 11 - Match 26- Bengaluru Bulls v/s Telugu Titans - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021



The Super Saturday is finally here and we have a triple header on the cards today after almost a week of doubleheaders in PKL 2021. Expect a lot of changes in the existing points table by the time we are done with all the matches tonight in the next few hours.

PKL 2021 Day 11 Schedule

U Mumba v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru Bulls v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!