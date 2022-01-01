Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 11 - Match 26- Bengaluru Bulls v/s Telugu Titans - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 11 of the PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
The Super Saturday is finally here and we have a triple header on the cards today after almost a week of doubleheaders in PKL 2021. Expect a lot of changes in the existing points table by the time we are done with all the matches tonight in the next few hours.
PKL 2021 Day 11 Schedule
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 1 Jan 2022 3:37 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BULLS!
Ankit Beniwal runs riot post halftime and the Bulls have been wiped off. Pawan Sehrawat the final Bull to go out.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:29 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first 20 minutes and the Bulls have a two-point lead, thanks to their defence. Titans have managed to keep Pawan quiet but for how much longer? The High flyer is known for his exploits in the latter half of the game.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Rohit, SUPER TACKLED!
The Bulls defence is roaring. Second super tackle with just two men on court, and this time it is the Titans captain Rohit Kumar who has to walk out.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:26 PM GMT
Close contest!
The Titans are without Siddharth Desai but they are putting up a stellar fight, mainly thanks to Pawan spending most of the time off the mat.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:21 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE!
Amit Sheoran comes in as a substitute and he takes down Ankit Beniwal. All out avoided for now by the Bulls.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Bulls down to 2 men
The Titans are all over the Bulls now. They have managed to keep Pawan Sehrawat quiet and are reaping the rewards.
Bulls 6-9 Titans
- 1 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Slow start
A very slow and tactical start to the contest. Just 9 points scored in 10 minutes so far with both teams relying on do-or-die early on.
Bulls 4-5 Titans
- 1 Jan 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Pawan tackled, AGAIN!
Wonderful patience from Titans defence. That was a do-or-die raid and they avoided Pawan for the entire duration before their skipper and Pawan's former captain Rohit Kumar came up with a dash to send out the Highflyer again.
- 1 Jan 2022 3:09 PM GMT
Pawan tackled!
Pawan Sehrawat has been taken down in the very first raid of the match. Sandeep Kandola the man!
Bulls 0-1 Titans
- 1 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Titans Starting 7
No Siddharth Desai for the Titans. NOT EVEN ON THE BENCH. Seems to be related to the injury he picked up in their previous match. Remember, he did not take the mat for the entire second half then.